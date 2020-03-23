No darshan in Tirumala till March 31, says Additional EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday said that darshan would not be allowed for pilgrims till March 31.

The decision comes in the wake of pronouncement of a lockdown by the State government coupled with the closure of inter-State borders and cancellation of passenger trains by Centre government.

The TTD last Friday had resolved not to allow pilgrims at least for a week and also closed down Alipiri toll gate at Tirupati as well as both the footpath routes leading to the shrine in the aftermath of strict directions from the State as well as Government of India to avoid the remotest chances of a community spread of the COVID-19 at all the places of worship.

Ghat roads closed

Mr. Reddy said the ghat roads would be closed for local denizens between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Tuesday till the end of this month.

The process of refunding the amounts to those who had booked their darshan tickets (Arjitha sevas as well as ₹300 darshan) in advance during the closure period would be taken up from March 25.

In the wake of strict guidelines issued by medical and health department to avoid social gathering at one place, the TTD resolved to confine the ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ scheduled for Tuesday to the sanctum sanctorum and also restrict the number of employees taking part in the festival.

Likewise, the ‘Ugadi’ asthanam’ on March 25 also would be a low-key affair.

Restrictions imposed

Meanwhile, the police imposed restrictions on the movement of the residents of Balaji Nagar, the area where the displaced families who have lost their properties under the land acquisition are rehabilitated.

In a stern warning, the police urged them to confine themselves to their houses and not to venture out except for medical emergencies. They would not mind supplying groceries at their doorstep should the situation demand, the police said and added that cases would be booked against those found freaking out unnecessarily on the roads.

Youth whisked away

The day also witnessed tense moments when the police on a tip-off whisked away a local youth who had returned from Bangkok on March 4 and rushed him down to SVIMS hospital to ascertain his medical condition. He, however, proved negative to the test.