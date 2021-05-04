No darshan at Annavaram temple from today

The management of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram has decided not to allow devotees for darshan from Tuesday, owing to the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

“However, the daily rituals will be performed as usual. The temple will remain closed for drshan in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic in the State,” temple Executive Officer Trinadha Rao said in a release on Monday.

Online services

Devotees wishing to participate in daily rituals in virtual mode can register themselves. Registration for puja or any ritual can be done by dialling 9491249990 and 9491249991. “The devotees will be informed when the darshan at the temple is resumed,” said Mr. Trinadha Rao.