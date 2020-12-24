No curbs on New Year celebrations as of now

DGP advises public to follow safety measures while celebrating

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said that there have been no instances of a new strain of coronavirus reported in the State so far.

A new strain of coronavirus, said to be several times more contagious, has been detected in the UK, prompting the Indian government to suspend flights from the UK till December 31.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation on Wednesday, and asked officials to be alert in wake of the outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19, Mr. Sawang said.

“Instructions have been given to the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all Commissionerates and the districts respectively to monitor the situation and report to the officers concerned immediately, if any symptoms are found,” the DGP said.

No restrictions

Mr. Sawang said that there was no ban on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State as of now.

“There were no specific instructions on any kind of restrictions on celebrations. But I would like to appeal to the public to maintain social distancing, wear masks, use sanitisers and take adequate precautions. We will be following the instructions of the State and Central governments, if any, in this regard,” the DGP clarified.

Public are requested to take measures for their safety and security while celebrating, Mr. Sawang said.