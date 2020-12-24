No curbs on New Year celebrations as of now

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said that there have been no instances of a new strain of coronavirus reported in the State so far.
A new strain of coronavirus, said to be several times more contagious, has been detected in the UK, prompting the Indian government to suspend flights from the UK till December 31.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation on Wednesday, and asked officials to be alert in wake of the outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19, Mr. Sawang said.
“Instructions have been given to the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all Commissionerates and the districts respectively to monitor the situation and report to the officers concerned immediately, if any symptoms are found,” the DGP said.
No restrictions
Mr. Sawang said that there was no ban on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State as of now.
“There were no specific instructions on any kind of restrictions on celebrations. But I would like to appeal to the public to maintain social distancing, wear masks, use sanitisers and take adequate precautions. We will be following the instructions of the State and Central governments, if any, in this regard,” the DGP clarified.
Public are requested to take measures for their safety and security while celebrating, Mr. Sawang said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath