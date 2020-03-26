No curbs on essential services/commodities

The State government notified the following list of essential services/ commodities, transport services, shops dispensing such items and movement of staff/employees related thereto exempted during the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19, according to a GO issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

The exempted services / commodities are vegetables, fruits, milk and dairy products, eggs, poultry, meat and fish, groceries, Public Distribution System through fair price shops, fodder, cattle feed and aqua feed and ingredients, drinking water (RO/mineral) and water tankers, bread and biscuits and bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals and drug formulations (medicines).

Masks and sanitisers, medical equipment and supplies, health services and medical shops and veterinary services, petroleum products, including LPG, CNG, furnace oil, petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, ethanol etc., rice, dal and oil mills, loading, dispatch and unloading of food grains from all warehouses and Internet and telecom service providers and their agencies.

Post offices, banks and ATMs, insurance companies, stock articles required for procurement of food grains/vegetables/fruits such as tarpaulins, gunnies, polythene, crates, fumigants etc., e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.