No criminal should escape arrest on basis of caste or religion, says Pawan Kalyan 

GOLLAPROLU (KAKINADA)

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has asked the Director General of Police, SPs and District Collectors to realise that there should be no excuse for any criminal from arrest on the grounds of caste or religion in Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to the recent rape cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said here, in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency on November 4, 2024 (Monday), ‘‘Home Minister V. Anitha should take the responsibility for the rise in the crime in the State. The police officials should not consider caste or religion for arresting any criminal.”

“The Indian Police Service personnel are still in the days of the previous government, when it comes to acting on cases. You (IPS officers) ought to do what the Indian Penal Code says to maintain law and order. Does the IPC ask you to back the criminals? Should the government let the criminals roam freely on the roads?” asked the JSP chief.

“I would like to convey the people’s agony on the inaction of the police in heinous acts. From the DGP, SPs to the District Collectors, everybody should realise that law and order is key to the development of the State. Do not spare any criminal or accused in any case on the ground of caste or religion,’‘ he said.

‘Alliance taking blame’

Mr. Kalyan asked the DGP (Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao) to notice that people were finding fault with the Ministers and the partners of the alliance (TDP, Jana Sena, BJP) for the inaction of the police in the recent rape cases.

“It is the responsibility of Home Minister V. Anitha to guarantee maintenance of law and order. The situation would be different if I had taken the Home portfolio. It seems I will have to take the Home portfolio for the wellbeing of all,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Social media posts

On the posts by the YSRCP leaders on social media platforms, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I have lost my patience. I will show what the alliance could do to tackle the posts on the social media, that is being misused in the name of freedom of speech.”

He was on a two-day tour in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.