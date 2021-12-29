No COVID deaths reported in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

29 December 2021 23:03 IST

Highest single-day tally in the past two weeks at 162

The State reported no death due to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. However, 162 new infections were reported during the same period. It was the highest single-day tally in the past two weeks. The cumulative tally increased to 20,76,849 and the toll remains at 14,492.

The daily test positivity rate of the 31,743 samples tested was 0.51%. The daily test positivity rate also crossed 0.5% for the first time in the past 16 days. The overall test positivity rate of the 3.126 crore samples tested was 6.64%. The number of active cases came down to 1,049 with 186 patients recovering in the past day. The recovery rate and the number of recoveries stand at 99.25% and 20,61,308.

One-third of the infections reported in the past day were from two districts of West Godavari (30) and East Godavari (22). They were followed by Chittoor (19), Guntur (17), Visakhapatnam (17), Krishna (15), Srikakulam (13), Nellore (11), Anantapur (9), Kadapa (3), Prakasam (3), Vizianagaram (2) and Kurnool (1).

Chittoor has over 20% of the State’s active cases while East Godavari and Krishna have about 13% active cases each. Kurnool and Vizianagaram have less than 1% active cases each.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,092), Chittoor (2,48,749), West Godavari (1,80,070), Guntur (1,79,311), Visakhapatnam (1,58,856),Anantapur (1,58,247), Nellore (1,47,105), Prakasam (1,38,796), Kurnool (1,24,223), Srikakulam (1,23,708), Krishna (1,20,697), Kadapa (1,15,985) and Vizianagaram (83,115).