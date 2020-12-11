No COVID deaths in the last three days

In a positive trend, the district has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in the last three days.

This is for the first time since July 1 that no deaths have been recorded for three days in a row.

With no deaths reported, the toll remains at 514, said a senior medical officer from the District COVID-19 team.

During the last 24 hours, the district recorded 31 new cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections, since its outbreak in March this year, to 59,073.

According to District COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, the active cases stand at 262 of which only around 100 are being treated at hospitals, while the rest are in home isolation.

The number of discharges in the last 24 hours stood at 58, taking the total discharges to 58,297.