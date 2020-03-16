No COVID-19 positive case reported in Guntur: Collector

GUNTUR

16 March 2020 20:31 IST

386 foreign returnees under watch, says

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has said that not even a single positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been recorded in the district.

The samples of two persons who have returned from East Asian countries have been sent to Vijayawada and the persons were admitted at the isolation ward in the Fever Hospital at Gorantla.

Allaying concerns over the reports of the presence of unidentified persons suspected with coronavirus infection, Mr. Kumar said that no such positive case had been reported so far.

Stating that the district administration had begun an active surveillance of 386 foreign returnees who arrived after February 1, the Collector said that each of them had been placed under a team consisting of a medical officer and an ANM and added that their movements were being monitored.

GO on public safety

The State government has also released a GO, No. 189, on public safety and advised all the foreign returnees to stay in isolation in their homes for a minimum period of 14 days. The family members should also inform about the foreign returnees and restrict their travel. Any violation of public safety order would be viewed seriously and action would be taken against them under Section 188 of IPC. In extreme cases, their passports and visas could be impounded.

The Collector also warned that stringent action would be taken against those spreading rumours in the media and said that an official bulletin would be released only by the Joint Collector or DMHO.

Masks

Joint Collector and Nodal Officer of COVID-19 A.S. Dinesh Kumar said that there was no need to wear N-95 surgical masks and that people could wear normal masks. “It is important to note that coronavirus is not an airborne disease and can spread only by human touch. So it is advised to avoid handshakes and large gatherings,” he added.