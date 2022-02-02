No corruption in ‘chikki’ tenders, asserts Minister

VIJAYAWADA

02 February 2022

‘Reverse tendering was carried out to ensure utmost care in utilising the govt. funds’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Tuesday asserted that there was no corruption involved in finalising the tenders for supply of groundnut ‘chikki’ served to the children as part of the Jagananna Gorumudda (midday meal) scheme.

At a press conference, the Minister condemned the allegations of corruption in finalisation of tenders for supply of ‘chikki’ that appeared in a section of media. “The reverse tendering process was carried out in a very transparent way to ensure utmost care in utilising the government funds,” he said.

Referring to the TDP’s allegation of a foul play in disqualification of the national organisations such as KendriyaBhandar and National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) in the tendering process, the Minister said the Kendriya Bhandar and the NCCF did not fulfil the rules and conditions of the tenders.

The TDP has alleged corruption in supply of ‘chikki’ worth ₹200 crore, given to six companies and demanded a CBI probe into the issue.