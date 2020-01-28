Andhra Pradesh

No coronavirus case in State, says Health Minister

more-in

‘Special isolation wards will be set up in teaching government hospitals’

Minister for Health Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) has said that there is not even a single case relating to infection due to coronavirus in the State so far and allayed the concerns about the spread of virus.

After holding a review on the developments with the Health Department officers, the Minister said that special isolation wards would be set up in teaching government hospitals and ventilators have been placed in all hospitals.

Nodal officer

The Minister also said that a nodal officer would be appointed soon to handle any issues relating to the spread of virus and further said that the State government would take all necessary measures to control the spread of virus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 6:51:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/no-coronavirus-case-in-state-says-health-minister/article30675647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY