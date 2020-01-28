No coronavirus case in State, says Health Minister

Minister for Health Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) has said that there is not even a single case relating to infection due to coronavirus in the State so far and allayed the concerns about the spread of virus.

After holding a review on the developments with the Health Department officers, the Minister said that special isolation wards would be set up in teaching government hospitals and ventilators have been placed in all hospitals.

Nodal officer

The Minister also said that a nodal officer would be appointed soon to handle any issues relating to the spread of virus and further said that the State government would take all necessary measures to control the spread of virus.