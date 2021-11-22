No constructive debate taking place in State Assembly, alleges Gorantla

‘The voice of Opposition is being muzzled and Speaker is playing a partisan role’

For the past two-and-a-half years, the Assembly has become the platform for abusing the opposition and no constructive debate has taken place on any important issue, said Rajamahendravaram (Rural) MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

He was addressing a press conference with MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and former party MLAs Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Palla Srinivasa Rao and other senior leaders, here on Monday.

The voice of the Opposition is being muzzled and Speaker T. Sitaram is blatantly playing a partisan role, he alleged. He told the media that the ruling party had stooped so low that a few days ago they had even dragged the name of Ms. Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu, into the political muck.

The ruling party members indulged in the foulest character assassination of Ms. Bhuvaneswari, in a bid to divert the public attention from the damning facts coming to light regarding the brutal murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of the Chief Minister, he said.

“Mr. Y.S. Avinash Reddy is involved in the murder and the facts are now coming out with the CBI probe,” alleged Mr. Chowdary. “In fact, the Chief Minister himself was involved in the past in murder politics and faction politics,” he added.

He recalled that Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy had initially remarked that Vivekananda Reddy had died of a heart attack. “It clearly shows the involvement of ruling party leaders,” he alleged.

Mr. Chowdary also alleged that the ruling party was involved in a number of corrupt activities such as sand scam, ganja smuggling and several other scams.

Selling liquor at high prices through government-run outlets is indeed a strange way of implementing prohibition in phases, he said.

The present government had earned to the tune of ₹45,000 crore through liquor sales during the past two-and-a-half years. The liquor consumption has gone up and not down, contrary to the claim of the government, he alleged.

He said that the strategy of the State government to put leaders of the Opposition under house detention during any protest is a questionable move. “If required we will approach the Supreme Court, as it infringes on the human rights,” he said.