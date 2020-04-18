Andhra Pradesh

No compromise on ‘zero positive’ status: Collector

He asks pharma firms to provide food, accommodation to staff

District Collector J. Nivas has directed all the pharmaceutical companies and other industries to provide accommodation and food for their employees instead of operating buses for them from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and other places.

He said the the district administration had noticed that hundreds of employees were travelling to the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

He said the district should continue to be in the list of ‘zero positive COVID-19 cases’ in the future too, and the administration would not take any chances on this count.

The Collector’s order assumed significance since many industries come under emergency services, and they would begin production with the relaxation of lockdown from Monday.

Mr. Nivas is expected to review the situation on Sunday. He, however, has indicated that regular movement of people will not be allowed at any cost till the lockdown is lifted.

