No compromise on quality of works under Nadu-Nedu, says Praveen Prakash

April 06, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Efforts on to make sure that textbooks are ready for distribution among students by the time the schools open for the fresh academic year, says the Principal Secretary of School Education

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, on Wednesday met Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited Sai Kumar and discussed with him in detail about the supply of paper for printing of textbooks for government schools across Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said the State government had reached an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited for supply of 15,711 tonnes of paper. Of this, the State had so far received 5,918 tonnes, he said, adding that the State would receive another 4,000 tonnes of supply by April 30, while the remaining stocks of paper would reach Andhra Pradesh by May 10.

He said effort was to make sure that textbooks were kept ready for distribution among students by the time the schools open for the fresh academic year.

Last week, the Principal Secretary had visited the manufacturing and stocking facilities of the companies that were supplying doors, windows, dual desks, sanitaryware material, RO plants, green chalkboards and paints needed to refurbish classrooms under Mana-Badi Nadu-Nedu programme.

“To prevent any complaints of use of substandard material, I am personally checking the quality of the procurements,” he said, informing that he had shared his mobile number with all the headmasters and teachers, asking them to bring to his notice in case of any poor quality or under-supply of material. “Nadu-Nedu stands for quality and we will not compromise on it,” he insisted.

