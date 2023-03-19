No compromise in our fight to end people’s woes, says dissident YSRCP MLA in Andhra Pradesh

March 19, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NELLORE

Rebel YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has asserted that he would continue to espouse the cause of people of the Nellore Rural Assembly constituency who are facing hardships due to unaddressed civic issues.

Interacting with members of the Muslim community in his constituency on Sunday, he said he had incurred the ‘wrath‘ of the party leadership after he relentlessly fought for funds for development projects including a facelift to Barashahid Dargah and construction of a community hall for poor Muslims to perform marriages.

Funds had been put on hold by the Finance Department even after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given the green signal, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no end to the woes of the people in view of bad condition of roads, canals and drains in the constituency despite his running from pillar to post meeting officials at various levels and raising the issues in Zilla Parishad and District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meetings, said the dissident YSRCP MLA who was suspended from the State Assembly after trying to raise the unending civic woes of people of his constituency.

As he organised protests in a ‘Gandhian way’ by sitting in a drain, the party leadership looked at him with suspicion and his phones were allegedly tapped, he explained.

Not ready to make compromises for the sake of power, he decided to part ways 15 months ahead of the current term though some of his well-wishers suggested to him to continue in the party till the fag-end of the term. . ’‘Where can I go if I continue in the YSRCP till 2024 and the leadership denies me the party ticket at the eleventh hour?” he asked.

He had sailed with the YSRCP supremo while in the opposition when several MLAs who won on the YSRCP ticket had switched over to the ruling Telugu Desam Party then, he recalled.