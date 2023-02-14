ADVERTISEMENT

No communication from UPSC, says official

February 14, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Tharun Boda

Senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao has said that he has not received any communication from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the Union government regarding the suggestion of imposition of penalty against him in the case related to disciplinary proceedings by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Responding to the reports, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that the said imposition of penalty was based on the letter received by the Ministry of Home Affairs from UPSC. “Without knowing on what basis UPSC had suggested the imposition I cannot react,” he said.

