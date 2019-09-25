No clarity yet on release of funds for Dasara festivities

Four Dasara festivals have passed after the State issued a GO 3032 declaring the event at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here as State festival. The previous government has not released any budget to the Devasthanam to meet the expenses incurred for the festivities. The State government is yet to give any clarity on the release of funds. The temple authorities plan to peg the expenditure at ₹7 crore.

Quoting Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, the temple officials say that the matter would be explained to Chief Miniter Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government was keen on conducting the festival in a grand manner. The temple used to spend about ₹4 crore every year for making Dasara arrangements when the government issued GO in 2015. The expenditure increased phenomenally in the recent past. The temple never used to incur expenditure more than ₹5 crore for making the festival arrangements.

The temple earmarked mere ₹2 crore in 2010 but the budget gradually increased and touched ₹4 crore in 2015 in view of cost escalation. The temple expenditure increased steeply in 2016 and touched ₹20 crore. The State government had failed to release the same. In fact, the government did not release any funds so far. “The temple authorities have been washing off their hands by writing to the government detailing the expenditure incurred by the temple for organising the festival,” sources say.

No mention of budget

Many eyebrows were raised when the government issued GO 3032 without mentioning anything about the budget and funding for the festival. The Kanaka Durga temple employees feel that the government should shoulder entire expenses and release the required funds. The government bears the expenditure if the festival declared a State festival. Sitarama Kalyanam organised at Bhadrachalam in Khammam district (now in Telangana State). “Mere issuing a GO would not help the temple in any way. We expect that the government would not follow the footprints of the previous government and remain silent on the budget provisions,” they say.

The temple makes arrangements like barricading, besides erecting tents and shamiyanas and arranging queue lines, sanitation, drinking water at the ghats. Some works have to be done by R&B, irrigation, and VMC. They, however, show least interest in providing facilities and demand that the temple meet their expenses. However, the temple is taking up the works as the departments cite fund crunch.

More than 10 lakh devotees throng Kanaka Durga temple during Dasara every year. In addition, an additional three lakh to four lakh Bhavanis visit the temple immediately after Dasara festivities.