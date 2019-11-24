No clarity yet on new PCC chief

The Indian National Congress (INC) is still on the lookout for a person who can pull the party out of the dock in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress, which was blamed for the bifurcation of the State, has witnessed two humiliating defeats in the elections conducted to the Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh.

The party did not win even a single seat, and most of its candidates did not get back their deposits.

Party general secretary Oommen Chandy was in the city to consult leaders about who could lead them to fight against the YSRCP.

In the race

The names of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, six-time MP Chinta Mohan, former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju, former Minister S. Sailajanath, and active party leader Gidugu Rudraraju have been put before the leadership.

The candidates will be given points on the basis of their animosity to the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP.

The leadership is giving highest points to these aspects in the light of allegations that some senior leaders of the party colluded with either the YSRCP or the TDP in the recent elections.

The leadership is also looking for a candidate who can take on the political and verbal onslaught of the ruling YSRCP, which has adopted “zero tolerance” towards the “mother Congress.”

“Soft-spoken and inexperienced leaders would get less marks, and the new chief will be selected mainly on the basis of these two criteria,” a senior party leader says.

With the civic elections fast approaching, the leadership does not have any time to drag its feet and will be forced to select one from the list.