No check on human trafficking in State, says RTI petitioner

July 26, 2022 03:09 IST

July 26, 2022 03:09 IST

Secretary of an NGO, Vimukthi, N. Ram Mohan, who filed an RTI petition on implementation of GO.1, to prevent human trafficking, issued in 2003, said the officials failed to follow the orders as per the GO and the check human trafficking in the State was very poor.

Mr. Ram Mohan said that meetings were not conducted in the State for the last six years, and compensation was not paid to the victims, as per the information collected through RTI petition. The Anti Trafficking Squads in about six districts did not rescue even a single trafficking victim from 2015 to 2020, he said.

The government failed to provide transit schools for trafficked children and grant scholarships for the victims as per the reply given by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department for the RTI petition, he added.