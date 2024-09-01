No changes made to laddu policy, only lacunae addressed, says TTD Executive Officer

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao on Sunday said no changes have been made to the laddu policy followed at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Addressing a crowded press conference on Sunday, Mr. Shyamala Rao said the devotees coming for darshan of Lord Venkteswara on valid darshan tokens are free to purchase the laddus of their desired number along with one free laddu provided by TTD. They need not produce any Aadhaar card, and buy any number of laddus they want at the existing price of ₹50 each. There was no truth to the rumours that only two laddus will be provided to the devotees, he said.

The TTD has only addressed lacunae in the existing system and has not introduced any new laddu policy, the Executive Officer said.

According to the existing policy, devotees reaching the town without any darshan tokens were being provided two laddus. But taking advantage of the loopholes in the policy, people were able to sell laddus in the black market after procuring two laddus from each counter.

The TTD produces around 3.50 lakh laddus on an average daily, of which over one lakh laddus were availed by token-less pilgrims, aggregating to five laddus for the token-less and three for those with tokens.

To plug the chinks and address the menace of unauthorised bulk purchases, resulting in black marketeering, it has been resolved to link the Aadhaar card to the token-less pilgrims and provide them two laddus at the normal price.

‘Laddu’ is the sacred prasadam of Lord Venkateswara and should not be treated as a status symbol, he said, appealing to devotees not to believe rumours on social media.

The TTD was also equipped with the required data as to the number of laddus purchased by each individual devotee thanks to the IT wing, he said, warning that any mischief being committed by the counter staff would be immediately known and strict action would be initiated against the erring staff, irrespective of their position, he said.

