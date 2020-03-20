No change in schedules of SSC, Intermediate exams: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

‘Utmost care is being taken to ensure their smooth conduct’

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said there would be no change in the schedules of the SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Addressing the media, the Minister said all schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres would remain closed till March 31.

“But the Intermediate examinations scheduled till March 23 and the SSC examinations slated from March 31 will be conducted as per schedules given in the past,” he added.

Mr. Suresh said utmost care was being taken to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Medical check-up

Students suffering from ill health were being made to undergo medical check-up, and arrangements were also being made to ensure that the students reached their homes safely in view of the closure of schools and colleges.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a few changes in the seating arrangement for the Intermediate and SSC examinations are in place as per guidance of the Health Department. Any candidate with fever, or common cold, or with any other symptom will be made to sit in a separate room during the examinations. Even paper valuation will be done with precautionary measures,” he said.

The Minister said the situation would be reviewed on March 31 and a decision on the future course of action would be taken.