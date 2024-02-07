No CCTV cameras or security guard at shelter home for children, find officials in Krishna district

February 07, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Members of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Child Welfare Committee (CWC) were reportedly shocked upon coming across instances of delinquent behaviour among inmates, as well as a few cases of illegal overstaying, at the Child Care Institution (CCI) being run by the Care and Share Charitable Trust in Krishna district.

The SCPCR team visited the CCI to conduct an inspection visit on Wednesday, in the wake of the death of an inmate named G. Gopi (16), who died in a hit-and-run accident after he went missing from the shelter home.

SCPCR Member B. Padmavathi, Krishna district CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha, Members C. Radha Kumari and Ravi Bhargav, and village sarpanch B. Balamma inspected the shelter home located at Veerapanenigudem and Buddavaram villages in Gannavaram in Krishna district, on Tuesday.

The officials inquired about the living conditions and facilities at the CCI, and inspected the dormitories, kitchen and toilets.

They inquired about the profiles of the inmates, how long they have been residing in the CCI, their health condition, details of their family members of the children and other particulars.

Disturbing details

“We found cigarette butts and trays in the rooms. The dormitories were not in a hygienic condition and some children were visibly anaemic,” said Ms. Padmavathi.

“A few of the children staying in the CCI brought to the notice of the Commission and the CWC that some inmates were going out of the shelter home for daily wage works, and were addicted to liquor and smoking,” said CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha.

“There were violations of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, in Care and Share Charitable Trust. A few girls and boys were found to be staying in the shelter home for more than 10 years, in violation of the Act,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

Both boys and girls were accommodated on a single premises, which was also a violation of rules. There were no CCTV cameras, security or even a register to note down the details of visitors, Ms. Padmavathi said.

“We interacted with village sarpanch Balamma, who complained about the poor maintenance and lack of security for children,” Ms. Suvartha said.