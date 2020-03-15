No cause for panic, says district administration

NELLORE

Two persons from Italy and one from Kuwait under treatment in Nellore

The SPSR Nellore district administration is maintaining a heightened vigil to prevent the spread of COVID-19, now declared a ‘State epidemic’, as three persons — two Italy returnees and one from Kuwait — underwent treatment at the Government General Hospital here.

“A 24-year-old person who has returned from Italy and was admitted to hospital on Monday is recovering, while another person who also returned from Italy has tested negative. A 40-year-old person from Kuwait with symptoms has been hospitalised,” District Joint Collector Dr. V.Vinod Kumar told The Hindu.

A district emergency operation centre was set up at the Collectorate with a COVID-19 help desk, he said, after a District Disaster Management Authority meeting here on Saturday evening. Roles of personnel were defined for a coordinated effort as part of the disease containment strategy.

Those in need of help can contact 9618232115. People need not panic but take precautionary measures such as avoiding crowded places and maintaining personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, masks went out of stock in most medical shops as panic-stricken people vied with each other to buy them.

Masks, which were available at a price of about ₹50, were sold for up to ₹500 each, complained some denizens who said they would rather cover their face with a handkerchief.

Shopping malls wore a deserted look and theatres remained closed, as well as educational institutions.

Meanwhile, former TDP Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded postponement of the local body elections in the district, taking into account the health situation. “It is not enough to close theatres, swimming pools and schools. Civic polls can also be held at a later date,” he opined.

Health officials advised people to avoid ice creams and soft drinks and instead drink hot water and do gargling with saltwater. They should frequently wash their hands with alcohol-based solution. They can contact the helpline 104 for advice. Those returning from abroad were asked to confine themselves to their homes and avoid moving closely with family members.