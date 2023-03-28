No carry forward provision for unspent SC Sub-Plan funds to next financial year, says Andhra Pradesh Minister  

March 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has spent ₹13,112 crore on the SC Sub-Plan in the 2022-23 financial year, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has said, adding that the government spent 70.81% of the funds under the SC Sub-Plan by the end of February.

The officials and departments must remember that there is no provision for carry forward for the next fiscal if the funds allocated in a financial year are not spent, the Minister said.

The Minister, who took part in the 30th nodal agency meeting on the SC Sub-Plan (SC component) with 43 government departments at the Secretariat on March 28 (Tuesday), said that the SC Sub-Plan funds should be utilised more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government earmarked ₹18,518.29 crore for the SC Sub-plan for 2022-23 financial year. However, several departments have sought additional budgets for the works proposed by them. The government sanctioned an additional budget taking the total sub-plan fund to ₹20,605.44 crore,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

Departments graded

The Minister said that several departments achieved progress beyond their estimates, while some were lagging in sub-plan expenditure. The government also graded the departments based on their performance. The departments which spend funds between 76% to 100% get A grade and those with expenditures between 51% and 75% get B grade. if the expenditure falls between 26% and 50%, the department gets C gradeand those spending less than 25% get D grade,” he explained.

The performances of energy, civil supplies, public health, industries, medical education, SC gurukuls, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, land administration, agriculture, weaker sections housing, Panchayat Raj, etc is appreciable, he added. Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi, Director K. Harshvardhan, Additional Director Raghuram, Deputy Director Lakshmi Sudha and others were present.