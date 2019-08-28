‘No cancellation of ration card over pending e-KYC’

Allaying the apprehensions of the beneficiaries of public distribution system over the new guidelines, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar has said that pending e-KYC registration will not result in either cancellation of ration cards nor denial of the supply of essential commodities.

More than 4.48 lakh beneficiaries in the district are yet to complete the process of e-KYC registration, a statement issued by the district administration said here on Tuesday. “There is no need to panic. The beneficiaries can approach the fair price shop dealers who will help them out to complete the registration process,” the statement quoted Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar as saying.

He explained that if the Aadhaar card details of the beneficiaries were not updated during the registration, they should visit the nearest Aadhaar centres and update their biometric details.

The district has 137 Aadhaar centres—45 in post offices, 58 in banks and 34 at Mee Seva koisks.

More Aadhaar centres

“Sixteen more Aadhaar centres have been proposed. The beneficiaries need to go the e-KYC registration only after they updated their Aadhaar card details,” the Joint Collector said.

Referring to the children and students below 15 years of age, Mr. Siva Sankar said the e-KYC registration would be done by the education, and child and women development departments.

No last date

“The registration will be completed at the respective schools in three months. Parents should contact the officials concerned for the registration of the e-KYC of their children,” he said.

The Joint Collector denied that no last date had been foxed for the e-KYC registration and warned of action against people or organisations spreading false information.

He made it clear that fair price shop dealers should complete the registration process. “Action will be taken against the dealers for any non-compliance of the government order,” the Joint Collector added.