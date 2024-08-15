GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No beneficiary will be removed from welfare schemes in A.P., says HRD Minister Lokesh

The government is committed to creating employment in the private sector, says Lokesh

Published - August 15, 2024 07:23 pm IST - GUNTUR/BAPATLA/NARASARAOPET

Sambasiva Rao M.
Minister for HRD N. Lokesh during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Guntur on Thursday.

Minister for HRD N. Lokesh during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAY KUMAR

 

No beneficiary will be removed from the welfare schemes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Human Resources Development N. Lokesh said after hoisting the Tricolour during the 78th Independence Day (ID) celebrations in Guntur on August 15 (Thursday).

“The government is committed to creating employment in the private sector. The government has already issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers through Mega DSC,” Mr. Lokesh said, adding that the government had lancuhed various initiatives for the benefit of farmers.

Mr. Lokesh recalled the contributions made by the people from Guntur and Tenali during the freedom struggle. He said that the roads would be developed across the State. The government would launch an initiative to promote cluster-based industries at Mangalagiri, Tenali and other areas. 

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar took part in the Independence Day celebrations at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district. He hoisted the national flag and recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Energy Minister  Gottipati Ravi Kumar took part in the celebrations at Bapatla.   

“The NDA government is delivering on all the promises made to the people in the run-up to the elections. The social security pensions have been increased. The Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act was repealed,” he said.

