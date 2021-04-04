No arjitha sevas for devotees for now

Tirumala

04 April 2021 01:01 IST

The TTD has decided to postpone its decision to allow devotees to take part in various arjitha sevas performed inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

The TTD board during its last sitting in February had resolved to allow the devotees for arjitha sevas from April 14.

The TTD’s latest decision has been taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The resumption of sevas will be informed to devotees in advance once normalcy is restored, the TTD said.