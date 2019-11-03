‘No affiliation to any political party’

APNGOs Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu has said the association will remain neutral politically and play a key role in protecting the interests of employees in the State.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu alleged the newly formed Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association was making false allegations.

“APGEA always says APNGOs Association former president P. Ashok Babu could become an MLC by working in favour of TDP. It is his choice after retirement from the service. Another president Gopala Reddy could become an MLC on the YSRCP ticket. After retirement from the service, everyone would have liberty. It did not mean the APNGOs had political affiliation and interests,” said Mr. Purushottam Naidu.

Joint Acton Committee convener Hanumanthu Sairam said that the association buildings were given for meetings for all sections of the society and never misused as alleged by APGEA.

APNGOs leaders M.R.K. Das, K. Jayarao, R. Venugopal and others were present.

APGEA charge

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association State president K. Rama Suryanarayana and general secretary Askara Rao on Saturday asked the government to appoint Estate Officer to monitor the properties of APNGOs’ Association while alleging that they were being misused and controlled by a few leaders in the State.

Addressing the media here, they said the association had more representation compared to APNGOs association. They alleged APNGOs former president P. Ashok Babu betrayed employees to get political elevation as an MLC after retiremenet from the service.

APGEA district president Batta Nageswara Rao, associate president Kilari Narayana Rao said the grievances of all employees would be discussed in the general body meeting to be held in Vizianagaram ZP conference hall on Sunday. They said that regularisation of contract workers, scrapping of contributory pension system and others would be discussed.