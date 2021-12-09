Andhra Pradesh

No advance of cottages at Tirumala between Jan 11 to 14

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has cancelled advance reservation of cottages and guest houses at Tirumala for four days between January 11 and 14, 2022.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 13 and Dwadasi the following day.

Common pilgrims attach immense significance to both the festival days and throng the town in large numbers. Hence, the TTD has resolved to provide cottages and guest houses only under current booking system on first-come-first-serve basis. It has also resolved not to attach any priority to cottage and guest house donors during the period.

However, special counters shall be set up at Venkatakala Nnilayam, Ramaraj Nilayam, Sita Nilayam, Sannidhanam and Govind Sai rest houses — all falling under the Padmavati guest house area — for the benefit of VIPs.

The TTD has also made it clear that VIPs arriving in person shall be provided with only two suites.


