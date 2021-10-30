‘No action taken against those who attacked TDP office’

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 October 2021 04:55 IST

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) found fault with statements of Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha that no sections were violated and there was no offence during the alleged attack on the TDP office by the women protestors on October 19.

Addressing the media here on Friday, TDP General Secretary Md Nazeer said that right on the day of the incident, the party leaders have complained about the issue to the Police Commissioner and requested him to take action. Even after 10 days, there was no investigation and no arrests were made, he said. He alleged that it seems like the Police Commissioner was supporting the YSR Congress Party.

TDP leader Pasarla Prasad said that even after the attack, it is unfortunate to see the Police Commissioner saying there was no offence. He alleged that the Ministers and MLAs had instigated their partymen to attack the TDP office. He urged the Police Commissioner to take action against those who attacked their party office.

Advertising

Advertising