No action against ‘real culprits’ in tonsuring case, alleges TDP

VIJAYAWADA

13 August 2020 23:34 IST

‘Dalits being chased and thrashed under YSRCP rule’

The TDP has asked the State government to explain why it has not taken any action against the “real culprits” in the Dalit tonsuring case till date.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, senior party leader Nakka Ananda Babu said 90% of Dalits had voted for the YSRCP and raised slogans such as ‘Jagan ravali’ (Jagan should come) in the 2019 elections.

“The scenario has changed now as the Dalits are being chased and beaten up. The victim of Sitanagaram in East Godavari district, Vara Prasad, was allegedly dragged out of his house and taken to the police station where he was beaten up and tonsured. Social Welfare Minister P. Viswarup should explain why no action has been taken against the real culprits,” Mr. Ananda Babu said.

Soon after the incident, the Minister had promised to ensure the arrest of the guilty in 24 hours, but no efforts had been made in the last 24 days to arrest YSRCP leader Kamala Krishna Murthy, who was allegedly the prime accused, the TDP leader said, and added that it was a good omen that the President had ordered an inquiry by a special officer into the case.

‘Discrimination’

Mr. Ananda Babu called upon the Dalits to agitate against the atrocities being committed by the YSRCP and its leaders. “Dalits are being discriminated against even in aspects such as according compensation in accidents. While ₹1 crore was announced for the victims of styrene vapour leak in Visakhapatnam and ₹50 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vijayawada fire accident, only ₹10 lakh was announced for the Dalits who were killed in a road accident in Prakasam district,” he alleged.