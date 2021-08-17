No academic activity in Anantapur’s schools on first day

ANANTAPUR

17 August 2021 01:37 IST

Focus is on completing class X syllabus, says a headmaster

As schools reopened all over the State on Monday after more than a year, worried parents were seen accompanying their wards to the school to ascertain what precautionary measures were being taken on the premises and in the classrooms to keep everyone safe.

No academic activity began in any of the schools. Students were told to come prepared from Tuesday. While students of class X have been asked to come daily, those in classes VI and VIII were asked to come three days a week and students of classes VII and IX were asked to come on the other three days.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, there was no gathering for assembly or prayer, and only 20 students were permitted to sit in a classroom. Students were told to sanitise their hands before taking their seats. They were later given Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits containing a bag, shoes, books, notebooks, socks and uniform.

Sri Krishnadevaraya Municipal Corporation High School, with a strength of 475 students, saw only 130-to-150 students arriving to the school. Headmaster K.V. Samson Kumar said since the school has enough classrooms, maintaining the physical distance was easy for them.

“Covering the syllabus for class X is our priority and academics for others will pick up slowly,” the headmaster said.

While all the municipal and government schools reopened all over the district, a majority of the private schools will reopen on Wednesday.