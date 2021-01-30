N.N. Raju elected head of Indian Psychiatric Society

Dr. N.N. Raju has been elected as president-elect of the Indian Psychiatric Society in an election held in Kolkata on Friday.

He is the third psychiatrist from the two Telugu-speaking States to be elected to this post, the others being Dr. Jaya Nagaraja and Dr. Indla Ramasubbareddy.

Dr. N.N. Raju graduated from Andhra Medical College and did his post-graduation from Central Institute of Psychiatry.

After a short stint at CMC Vellore, Dr. Raju started his professional career as Assistant Professor at Government Hospital for Mental Care,Visakhapatnam, and later retired as its Superintendent.

He also worked as Vice-Principal of Andhra Medical College and was National General Secretary of the Indian Psychiatric Society.