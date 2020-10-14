NMG rake with 100 KIA cars flagged off from Penukonda

ANANTAPUR

Railways sets up exclusive siding for transporting automobiles

South Western Railway transported 100 KIA Seltos SUVs from Penukonda Railway Station in Anantapur to Farukh Nagar in Haryana on Tuesday.

SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh formally flagged off the train from Hubballi through video link.

The train was loaded with 100 cars in 25 Network Management Gateway (NMG) wagons. During the 2020-21 financial year, 10 NMG rakes per month were sent from Penukonda on average. Till date, a total of 4,980 cars (including 100 cars sent on Tuesday) have been transported to Farukh Nagar. The Railways has set up a siding at Penukonda exclusively for the transportation of these cars. The cars were loaded by IVC Logistics Ltd, who are the logistic partners for Railways and KIA Motors.

The NMG wagons have been modified to facilitate easy movement of automobile goods. This was the 50th such rake to be sent from Penukonda, which is in the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway.

Principal Chief Operations Manager H.C. Verma, Principal Chief Commercial Manager Anil Pavithran, Principal Chief Engineer Vipul Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru Division) Ashok Kumar Verma, were also present with the General Manager at Hubballi during the flagging off ceremony.

Bengaluru Division Senior Divisional Operations Manager Akhil M. Shastri, Divisional Commercial Manager Raushan Kumar, and KIA Motors Logistics Head John Soo Kim, and other officers from the Railways were present at Penukonda during the flagging off.