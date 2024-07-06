GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMC chief files forgery complaint against Mayor’s husband

Vikas Marmat alleges that Nellore Mayor’s husband Jayavardhan and Town Planning staff forged his signatures to release some mortgage documents without obtaining the necessary occupancy certificates

Published - July 06, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Vikas Marmat has filed a forgery complaint against Mayor P. Sravanthi’s husband P. Jayavardhan and the Town Planning staff.

In his complaint to the district Superintendent of Police, the NMC chief alleged that Mr. Jayavardhan and the Town Planning staff forged his signatures and released a few mortgage documents without obtaining the necessary occupancy certificates.

He sought a full-fledged inquiry on Mr. Jayavardhan, his assistant G. Siva Krishna, and Town Planning officials B. Praveen, M. Devendra, P. Nagendra Babu and K. Karthik Malavya, who have been issued show-cause notices earlier. Another notice was served on Structural Engineer Dileep Kumar Chinthada.

In his complaint, the NMC Commissioner mentioned the explanation given by each official to the show-cause notices.

All four staff have denied their role in the alleged forgery scam and raised suspicion that Mr. Jayavardhan and Mr. Siva Krishna might have submitted the fake documents along with regular files during the process of releasing the mortgages.

Based on their responses to the show-cause notices, the NMC Commissioner has observed that the signatures attributed were forged and the Town Planning officials have been influenced or coerced by the Mayor’s husband and his assistant. The NMC chief has already suspended the four employees and wrote a letter to the Director General Vigilance and Enforcement Department seeking a probe into the issue.

Mr. Marmat has also urged the SP to uncover the full extent of the forgery and take appropriate action against all the officials involved in the scam.

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / crime / corruption & bribery

