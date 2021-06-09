Nivas takes charge as Krishna Collector

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2021 23:36 IST

He had served as VMC Commissioner in the past

IAS officer of 2010 batch J. Nivas took charge as Collector and Magistrate of Krishna district at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

Mr. Nivas succeeds A. Md. Imtiaz and is the fifth Collector of the district after the bifurcation of the State.

Earlier, Mr. Nivas worked as Collector of Srikakulam district for more than two years. Before that, he was Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation for nearly two years.

District Joint Collectors K. Madhavi Latha, L. Siva Shankar, K. Mohan Kumar, S.S. Ajay Kumar, Nuzvid Sub-Collector Pratishtha Mamgain, District Revenue Officer M. Venkateswara Rao, and Bandar RDO Sk. Khajavali met Mr. Nivas to welcome him to his new appointment.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mallika Garg and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Vakul Jindal also met the Collector.

The SP greeted the new Collector in his chambers at the Collectorate. Later, he explained about the law and order situation in the district and the activities being taken up by the police.

Machilipatnam DSP M. Ramesh Reddy and other officers welcomed Mr. Nivas.