Nivar likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm, says CWC

Widespread rain forecast for State

The cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of five km/hr and lay centered on Tuesday morning over southwest Bay of Bengal about 380 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours.It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) around Puducherry on the evening of November 25 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km/hr, gusting to 145 km/hr.

Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely at most places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam, south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur districts and heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari and Visakhapantam districts on November 25.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely at most places over north and south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam.

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kurnool district.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in at one or two places in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur districts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

Gale wind (speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr) over adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off coastal districts of south Andhra Pradesh, Nellore, and Chittoor. Wind speed reaching 50-60 km/hr, gusting to 70 km/hr, are likely over Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts of South coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 25.

Wind speed reaching 50-60 km/hr, gusting to 70 km/hr, are likely over the Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts of Rayalaseema. wind Speed reaching 30-40 km/hr, gusting to 50 km/hr are likely over Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts of south coastal AP on November 26.

The sea condition is high over southwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast. It would gradually become very high over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 24 night and phenomenal over the same area from noon to night of November 25 .

Fishermen are advised to suspend fishing operations.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 25.

Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea area.

Distant Warning signal number two (DW-II) has been kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam and Nizampatnam ports.

Distant Warning signal number two (DW-II) with section signal number - IV kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.