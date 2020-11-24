Nivar keeps Nellore, Prakasam administrations on tenterhooks

Authorities in south coastal Andhra Pradesh are on high alert as the cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm late on Wednesday.

Fishermen, who had ventured into the sea, rushed back as squally wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph prevailed. The fishermen started moving their boats to safer places as sea water advanced up to 100 metres in the coastal mandals, reminding them of the “Laila” cyclone that left a trial of destruction in 2010.

Fishing banned

Fishing in the sea was banned in both the districts as squally wind is expected to become gale with speeds reaching 65 75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, as the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday.

National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force(SDRF) personnel were rushed to the coastal mandals.

Appointing Special officers to oversee rescue and relief operations in the coastal mandals, Prakasam Collector P. Bhaskar said those requiring help could call 1077.

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said they were fully prepared to meet any eventuality. The situation was being reviewed from time-to-time. Ruling out any damage to standing crops in the district, he said paddy harvest had been completed.

Farmers worried

Meanwhile, farmers in coastal mandals kept their fingers crossed as the seedlings raised by them for transplantation may get submerged in the event of heavy rain in the next two days under the influence of the weather system.