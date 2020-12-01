Nivar deals a blow to farmers in Guntur

Paddy, cotton, chilli crops suffer damage

Farmers in the Krishna Western Delta suffered a blow with Cyclone Nivar dashing all their hopes of a bountiful harvest. The kharif season began on a bright note with copious rains, but successive cyclones in November had dealt a blow to the prospects of a good crop.

Farmers have invested up to ₹1 lakh on an average for paddy and up to ₹2 lakh for cotton. Agricultural officials have reported that the paddy sheaths have bent in most fields.

On an average 32% increase in rainfall has been reported and brimming tanks have kindled hopes among farmers. As against the average of 783.3 mm during June-November, an excess of 966.6 mm has been recorded.

But the excess rain during November has dashed all hopes. In Bapatla and Repalle constituencies, 32,000 acres have been submerged due to incessant rain. In Nizampatnam, 104 mm of rain has been reported. In the district, it is estimated that crops in 1.25 lakh acres have been damaged, according to preliminary estimates.

The rain has also affected the prospects of a good harvest of cotton and chilli and these crops in 50,000 acres have been damaged.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has asked farmers to bring cotton to procurement centres at the Agricultural Market Yards stating that the government would offer them good prices.

The cyclone also damaged horticultural crops in lanka lands.