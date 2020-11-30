Nivar causes a loss of ₹5.07 crore to SPDCL

VIJAYAWADA

30 November 2020 00:54 IST

151 teams deployed for restoration works in three districts

The Energy Department has put the loss inflicted by Cyclone Nivar on the power supply infrastructure under the purview of the SPDCL at ₹5.07 crore.

The discom deployed 151 special teams in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts which had the maximum impact of heavy rains caused by Cyclone Nivar, for doing the restoration works, according to an official release.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant asked the Discom officials to focus on power supply to domestic and water supply schemes and complete all the works at the earliest.

In total, 261 33-KV feeders, 1,029 11- KV feeders and 1,238 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) were damaged. As on Sunday, all but six 33- KV feeders, 49 11- KV feeders and 632 DTRs were restored.

Water work services are being restored on a war-footing. Control rooms have been set up at the division level in three districts to monitor the restoration works and ensure round-the-clock power supply.

Nodal officers

Four Superintending Engineers were deputed from the corporate office as nodal officers.

The load monitoring cell at the SPDCL head office in Tirupati is monitoring the situation.