Andhra Pradesh

NIV, CCMB to share reports with govt. on new COVID strain

East Godavari District Coordinator of Hospital Services Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said that the medical reports of a 47-year-old Anglo-Indian woman are expected to be out within a week from the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune) and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB-Hyderabad).

The woman, who arrived from the UK last week and tested positive for COVID-19, is undergoing medical treatment at the District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram city.

“There is no need for panic in Rajamahendravaram city about the spread of a new strain of COVID. We are waiting for the medical reports from NIV and CCMB to be out within a week after which we can ascertain whether the woman and her 27-year-old son have been infected by the new strain of coronavirus,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar said.

“The woman and her son are in a stable condition at the hospital, where they are being treated in the COVID isolation ward,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar said.

