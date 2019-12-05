Nitya Annadanam: contributionof vegetable donors lauded

It was a day of recognition for the donors who have been contributing vegetables for the successful implementation of the Nitya Annadanam concept at Tirumala for the past one and half decade.

The vegetable donors, particularly from the southern States, have so far donated vegetables worth ₹120 crore to the prestigious scheme under which over a lakh pilgrims are fed freely at both Tirumala and Tirupati.

Speaking to the media after presiding over a meeting with the vegetable donors at Annamaiah Bhavan, the TTD additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy on Wednesday said the concept was actually conceived in 2005 when he for the first time assumed charge in the capacity of Special Officer at Tirumala.

Thanks to the noble intention behind the initiative, the time-tested concept in course of its fifteen-year journey has reached a point today where the donations have touched a staggering 1,200-tonne (of vegetables) mark in a span of just six months from April as against 1,572 tonnes during 2018-19.

Plea for more varieties

Describing them as the real heroes behind the unceasing implementation of the scheme, he exhorted them to donate more varieties of vegetables to the Annadanam Trust. So far, the donors have been contributing as many as 24 varieties of vegetables to the TTD and henceforth agreed to supply 36 varieties, he said.

The Rice Millers’ Association has also stepped up their contributions and donated about 55 tonnes of rice to the TTD in the past two months.

To further boost the spirit of small and average donors, the TTD has also resolved to organise periodical meetings in their respective regions. At present the meetings are held only with major donors once in two months.

Besides complimenting their commendable role in the selfless service at the divine feet of Lord Venkateswara, Mr. Reddy also honored them with a shawl and presented them with the famous laddu prasadam of the deity.