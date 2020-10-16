Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects costing ₹8,038 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

16 October 2020 16:41 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated highway projects costing about ₹8,038 crore, including the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers in Vijayawada city, from Nagpur on Friday.

He also launched various development projects estimated to cost ₹7,585 crore.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has participated in the event from his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district along with Ministers M. Sankara Narayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao and senior officials of the R&B Department.

Union Minister of State Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy took part in the program from Delhi.