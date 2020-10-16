Andhra Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects costing ₹8,038 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Vehicles ply on the Kanaka Durga Flyover after it was virtually inaugurated by Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated highway projects costing about ₹8,038 crore, including the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers in Vijayawada city, from Nagpur on Friday.

He also launched various development projects estimated to cost ₹7,585 crore.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has participated in the event from his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district along with Ministers M. Sankara Narayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao and senior officials of the R&B Department.

Union Minister of State Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy took part in the program from Delhi.

