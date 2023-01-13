NITI Ayog member V.K. Saraswat urges students to become transformational leaders

January 13, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Member of NITI Ayog and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, V. K. Saraswat, on Thursday said knowledge economy and sustainable development are the two key factors on which progress of a nation hinges.

Addressing students of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada here, on the occasion of the 6 th convocation of the Central institution, Prof. Saraswat said knowledge is a foundation on which India needs to build and grow. He said that quality education is the foundation on which the country must build its destiny, adding: “You are graduating at a time when the nation is surging ahead in all fields. The knowledge you have gained and opportunities you have affords you the freedom to choose your area of interest, the choice many of your previous generations did not have.”

He said now that the graduates are empowered with knowledge, they should fortify it with their personal qualities like honesty, hard work, sincerity and integrity and serve the nation with a sense of pride.

Referring to contemporary technologies, he spoke about the need to give equal importance to each technology segment for the nation’s security and well-being. “Be it national security, energy security, space security or economic security, each one of these hinges on the basic premise of the knowledge economy with sustainability,” he said.

He advised students to be transformational leaders and succeed in life as problem-solvers by being creative, curious and enthusiastic in whatever they do.

He said the role of technology, design and planning in sustainable development is viewed in a new way, emphasising tools for empowerment like education, information, communication and environmental sustainability. “Sustainable architecture, also called green architecture, is all about having a minimal harmful effect on the ecosystem,” he said and cited examples of a few historic buildings.

Chairperson of the Board of Governors of SPA, Vijayawada Virendra Kumar Paul, spoke about the need to inculcate an interdisciplinary approach to face future challenges effectively.

Director of the institution Ramesh Srikonda presented a detailed report on the key achievements of the institution in the last two academic years and elaborated on the various international and national research projects and collaborations with foreign universities and the awards and recognitions won by the students.

The University conferred 430 Degrees to UG, PG and PhD scholars. Ten graduands received gold medals for academic excellence in 2021 and 18 Best Thesis Awards were conferred on students of UG and PG in the fields of Planning and Architecture.