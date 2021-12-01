Andhra Pradesh

NITI Aayog vice-chairman visits village Secretariat, RBK at Veerapanenigudem in Krishna district

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement  

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar visited the village Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at Veerapanenigudem in Gannavaram Mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday morning.

District Collector J. Nivas explained the objectives and functioning of the village Secretariats and RBKs to Mr. Kumar and his team.

On the occasion, farmers showed some organic vegetables and food products. Mr. Kumar praised them for producing organic crops.

He wished that organic farming should gain more popularity in the coming years. Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, sub-Collector Praveen Chand and other officials were present.

Earlier, vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar paid courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Vijayawada, on December 1.


