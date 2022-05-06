NITI Aayog, UNDP officials meet CM

They discuss issues related to Sustainable Development Goals

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the members of Niti Aayog team at Tadepalli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of NITI Aayog and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Friday.

They had a discussion on the modalities of the monitoring cell being set up by the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government to achieve the desired outcomes in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Secretary (planning) G. Srkr Vijay Kumar, NITI Aayog adviser Sanyukta Samaddar and SDG officers Alen John and Soumya Guha and UNDP chief adviser Meenakshi Kathel deliberated on the subject, according to an official release.