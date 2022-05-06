NITI Aayog, UNDP officials meet CM
They discuss issues related to Sustainable Development Goals
A delegation of NITI Aayog and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Friday.
They had a discussion on the modalities of the monitoring cell being set up by the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government to achieve the desired outcomes in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Secretary (planning) G. Srkr Vijay Kumar, NITI Aayog adviser Sanyukta Samaddar and SDG officers Alen John and Soumya Guha and UNDP chief adviser Meenakshi Kathel deliberated on the subject, according to an official release.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.