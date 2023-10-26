ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Aayog to train State officials

October 26, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 07:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

The NITI Aayog is facilitating the development of the State Vision Plan - 2047 by providing the necessary training for the State officials

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from various departments have engaged in developing Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047 as part of the India Vision 2047 with the cooperation of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog). 

The NITI Aayog is facilitating the development of the State Vision Plan - 2047 by providing the necessary training for the State officials. During a three-day workshop, which commenced here at Secretariat on Wednesday, special attention was paid to the aspirations of regional, district, and rural areas. NITI Aayog officials provided advice, guidance, and information to State authorities. 

NITI Aayog Additional Secretary V. Radha, initiated the event. The main goal is to establish a path for the development of a modern India, not just on national progress. 

M. Girija Shankar, Secretary, Planning Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh, said that the goal is to provide relevant training for the State officials to ensure the timely development of the State Vision Plan - 2047, focusing on all sectors.

