NITI Aayog team presents report on SDGs to CM

Members of the NITI Aayog team and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy showing the copies of SDG India Index Report 2020-21, at the latter’s camp office on Friday.

Vijayawada

14 August 2021 00:26 IST

A NITI Aayog team, comprising Adviser Sanyukta Samaddar, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Officer Alen John and Data Analytics Officer Saurav Das, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday and presented the SDG India Index 2020-21 report.

The Chief Minister explained the reforms being undertaken by the State government for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh, prioritising the development of various sectors.

Members of the NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts of the government in achieving sustainable and integrated development. The team lauded the Chief Minister for implementing various welfare schemes under the Navaratnalu and for prioritising education, health, and agriculture sectors.

Under the guidance of NITI Aayog, a two-day workshop was conducted at the Secretariat on SDG India Index 2020-21 and Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), where the officials discussed and charted out plans to keep the State at the top of the SDG ranking.