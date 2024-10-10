ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Aayog team commends Rythu Sadhikara Samstha’s natural farming methods

Published - October 10, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The NITI Aayog team commended the natural farming practices of Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) and its potential in transforming the lives of small and marginal farmers.

A team from NITI Aayog, led by member (Agriculture) Ramesh Chand, visited Krishna and Eluru districts on Thursday, to gain insights into the APCNF model, implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha under the Department of Agriculture. Their two-day visit is aimed at exploring the State’s pioneering efforts in natural farming and its impact on small and marginal farmers, according to a note issued by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha.

Commissioner (Agriculture), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare (MoA&FW), Praveen Kumar Singh, emphasised the need for further research on bio-stimulants to strengthen natural farming practices, while Neelam Patel, programme director, NITI Aayog, discussed the importance of food safety, encouraging the State to improve testing of natural farming produce, including botanical extracts and ensuring proper dosage testing.

