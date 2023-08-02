NITI Aayog team calls on Chief Minister Jagan

August 02, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

NITI Aayog Additional Secretary V. Radha, along with her colleagues, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister discussed issues of development and welfare policies with the delegation.

“It is a welcome development that Visakhapatnam was among the four cities selected for urbanisation and industrialisation in the country,” he told the delegation.

The government is trying to place Visakhapatnam on the global map by developing an international airport at Bhogapuram, a seaport in Mulapeta, the Adani Data Centre, and other projects, he told the delegation. He informed them of the reforms being implemented in agriculture, education and health and medical sectors, establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village and ward secretariats, implementation of Nadu-Nedu and development of other seaports and airports, he said.

The delegation lauded the functioning of the official machinery and the efforts of the government to put the State on the development path.

NITI Aayog officials suggested that the government submit a documentary highlighting the development and the reforms being implemented.

“We are ready to extend all necessary support to the government,” the delegation assured the Chief Minister.

The NITI Aayog delegation includes Parthasaradhi Reddy, Neha Srivatsava and Abhishek.

Finance Minister B. Rajendranath and Planning Secretary Girija Sankar were also present.

